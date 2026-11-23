HABITAT LOSS, CONNECTIVITY CONCERNS

Mr Lester Tan, chairperson of the marine conservation group at the Nature Society Singapore (NSS), said it was a “pity” to develop this plot.

Apart from being a “nice biodiverse area”, the Pasir Ris site could be a landing point and stepping stone for the greater mousedeer, which is believed to have swum from Pulau Ubin.

The greater mousedeer was once thought to be extinct in Singapore, but was resighted at Pulau Ubin in 2008 after an absence of more than 80 years.

The locally endangered white-rumped shama, a bird species with a stronghold on Pulau Ubin, has also established a presence in that area of the mainland.

According to the EIA, the impact on habitat loss was assessed to be “moderate negative”, with about 81 per cent of the terrestrial forested area lost with mitigation.

“The biggest concern here is during development, there's always shepherding. So you shepherd the animals away from the development site, and then now you will squeeze them all into the conservation site that HDB choose to conserve, and that would be the holding ground or the habitat that is left for them,” Mr Tan said.

HDB said a proposed 15m-wide linear park along Sungei Loyang will support biodiversity, and tree-lined green buffers, including 10m-wide sections shown in the conceptual plan, will be provided along the northern, western and southern boundaries.

However, Mr Tan noted that the adjacent Pasir Ris Park is an urbanised coastal park that does not provide as much connectivity and would need “a lot of enhancements” to improve connectivity.

“Otherwise … the animals that cannot fly will have to then manoeuvre between urbanised areas or through the urbanised parks to connect to another side of Pasir Ris or in the eastern area,” he said.

Nature group LepakInSG’s co-founder Ho Xiang Tian said that in general, the connectivity to the Central Catchment Area from the east is already “weak”.

“Without proper connectivity, one single bad event can wipe out your whole population,” he said, adding that with a lack of diversity in the gene pool, species could also “inbreed to death”.

Mr Ho said retaining more areas of high ecological value than the original plan is “always a plus”.

“But we also hope the eastern side of Pasir Ris Park can be planted up to provide connectivity to the core Pasir Ris Park area (as the) existing greenery is quite sparse,” he added.

Dr Marcus Chua, a research fellow and curator of mammals at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, said whether the proposed retained area of 13ha is sufficient depends on the species.

The retained terrestrial greenery could still be a stepping-stone habitat to receive wildlife from Pulau Ubin or even Malaysia, and these species might be able to find suitable habitats elsewhere, he said.

He added that most of the plans have “adequately considered” the development's impact and come up with ways to mitigate it.

“What would make it even better is if, during development, that wildlife and human connectivity … to Pasir Ris Park to the north and west can be improved to enhance the site from a conservation perspective,” he said, noting that there is currently a large canal separating most of it.