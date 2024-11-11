Man charged with attempted murder for attack on police with improvised flamethrower at Pasir Ris Park

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly attacked police officers at Pasir Ris Park with an improvised flamethrower was charged on Saturday (Nov 9) with attempted murder.

Timothy Heng Shengxian, a 42-year-old Singaporean, was accused of attacking an assistant superintendent of police at about 6.30am on Nov 8 at Pasir Ris Park Mangrove Boardwalk.

Police arrived at the scene on Friday after receiving a call about a woman purportedly sitting on a ledge at the top of a tower.

Officers did not see anyone at the tower but when they searched the area, they saw a man who directed the improvised device at them.

According to the police, he ignored multiple warnings and continued to advance towards them.

"As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, a 30-year-old police officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol," the Singapore Police Force said in a media release on Friday.

The man was taken conscious to hospital with puncture wounds on his left forearm and abdomen.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man was believed to have called the police to the scene, allegedly to give false information to lure officers with the intent to cause harm to them.