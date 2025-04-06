GE2025: Three PAP new faces show up at Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC event

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Armed Forces chief of staff and an ex-senior civil servant were among the three new faces from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) who showed up at a community event in Punggol on Sunday (Apr 6).

Mr Goh Pei Ming, the former Singapore Armed Forces Chief of Staff - Joint Staff, left the military this month. He told reporters he had started volunteering in Punggol a week ago.

He has been volunteering in Kampong Chai Chee since 2007, becoming chairman of its Community Club Management Committee in 2021 and vice-chairman of its Citizens’ Consultative Committee in 2019.

“I’m in the process of coming over here to help with the grassroots work,” he told reporters.

He added that he has been following Dr Puthucheary around to get to know the community there better. He has also followed Ms Sun on the ground, and intends to follow Ms Yeo too.

“Overall deployment depends on the party leadership,” he noted.

Mr Foo Cexiang, who was director of private and future mobility at the Ministry of Transport until this month, was also at Sunday’s event. He too started volunteering in the ward a week back.

He told reporters he has been having conversations with residents to find out what they love about the area and some improvements they hope to see there.

Another newcomer at the event was head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries, Ms Valerie Lee, who was previously spotted on the ground in West Coast GRC and East Coast GRC.

The trio was with the current Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC team, consisting of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and Ms Yeo Wan Ling, and Punggol West MP Sun Xueling.