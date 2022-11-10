Passenger escorted off Singapore Airlines flight over unruly behaviour

SINGAPORE: A passenger was escorted off a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight Tuesday (Nov 8) after behaving in an unruly manner, the airline said on Wednesday.

In a video circulating on social media, the man was seen arguing with an SIA crew member for not giving him water on flight SQ711, which had just arrived in Singapore from Bangkok.

The passenger could be heard using expletives and threatening to push the crew member over. He was then escorted out of the plane by a security officer.

In response to CNA queries, SIA said that the passenger “was behaving in an unruly manner during the meal service”.

“After his multiple requests for alcohol, our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers on board the flight,” SIA added.

The passenger also did not comply with safety instructions from the cabin crew, and "caused annoyance and inconvenience" to the other passengers on board.

The man was handed over to auxiliary police upon arrival at Singapore Changi Airport.

"The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority", said SIA, adding that it apologises to all passengers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused.