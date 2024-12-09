Passenger who threatened to crash Jetstar flight at Changi Airport to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: A passenger who threatened to crash a Jetstar flight while boarding the plane at Changi Airport was charged with using threatening words on Monday (Dec 9).

Moncrieff Marli Curtis Philip, a 36-year-old Australian, told the court that he will plead guilty to his two charges. An urgent hearing for him to do so was fixed on Dec 18.

Moncrieff is accused of saying: "I wish the aircraft to crash and kill everyone" and "I want the aircraft to crash".

This allegedly happened on Nov 20 at about 5.40am in the gate holding room for Jetstar flight JQ96 to Perth, located in Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Later, at about 7.40am and while at the arrival immigration counter, he allegedly said: "If you put me on another plane, I am gonna do the same thing, I will tell the pilot I will crash the plane."

His statements on both occasions were likely to cause alarm, charge sheets stated.

The heavily bearded Moncrieff, who is out of remand on a personal bond of S$1,000 (US$745), appeared in a district court for his charging.

The police prosecutor informed the court that his passport has been impounded, and the Australian embassy has been informed not to issue him a replacement travel document.

When District Judge Lorraine Ho asked Moncrieff if he wanted to plead guilty as soon as possible, he replied in the affirmative.

She also asked if he would not have a lawyer for his plea, which he confirmed, saying that he could not afford one.

The police previously said that after Moncrieff allegedly uttered the threatening words to a cabin crew member, he was disembarked from the flight and escorted to a holding room, where he allegedly uttered similar words again.

Security threats are taken seriously, and the police will take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats, they said.

"Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost in the extensive public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident," the police highlighted.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, the punishment for using threatening words likely to cause alarm is a fine of up to S$5,000.