IN FOCUS: Child's play? Why many fathers don't take paternity leave and why experts say they should

SINGAPORE: When one father wanted to use his government-paid paternity leave for the birth of his son in November 2018, resistance from his manager made it hard for him to do so.

“When I tried to take paternity leave, there was no clear answer as to whether I could take it,” said Mr Gary Lee (not his real name), who was then working in the finance department of a multinational corporation.

Mr Lee, 35, said his female supervisor made passive-aggressive comments and pointed to the backlog of work he would accumulate if he took the two-week entitlement.

“When she (my wife) was in the labour ward, I was still doing a conference call. The next day, I was back at work and I probably only used three days of the paternity leave, taking half a day each time.”

He felt guilty and frustrated over the situation, but was thankful for the support from his wife, he said. Mr Lee has since left the firm.

“I feel that a huge part of paternity leave depends on the tone set by the management and how the managers execute it,” he said.

THE ISSUE OF WORKPLACE SUPPORT

While growing numbers of dads use the government-paid paternity leave to which they are entitled, almost half do not.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the take-up rate of paternity leave was 55 per cent in 2019, according to its latest figures. Among fathers who utilised the leave, the majority used the full two weeks.

The take-up rate is an increase from the 47 per cent in 2016, a ministry spokesperson said. Since 2017, eligible fathers have been given two weeks of government-paid paternity leave.

While MSF's research across different types of jobs and companies showed that most fathers want to use their paternity leave to be more involved when their child arrives, the key reason they do not is workplace support.

“This includes whether supervisors are adequately assuring that using paternity leave will not affect fathers’ career prospects and that colleagues are willing to cover fathers’ duties in their absence,” the spokesperson said.