Heritage district among proposals studied by URA for future Paya Lebar Air Base site

SINGAPORE: When the Paya Lebar Air Base is relocated in the 2030s, the site it currently sits on could transform into a heritage district, built around existing infrastructure such as the control tower, the hangars and the former passenger terminal buildings.

This was one of the proposals put forth by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) and the Singapore Institute of Planners (SIP), who were engaged by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to come up with ideas on transforming the site for future needs.

Sandwiched between Hougang and Serangoon to its west and Pasir Ris and Tampines to its east, the area will see 800ha - equivalent to the size of five Toa Payoh towns - freed up for development once the airbase is relocated.

This will progressively be developed into a new town comprising housing and recreational facilities as well as work spaces. For example, the 3.8km-long runway could be converted into a big community space with flexible use.

Height restrictions around Paya Lebar and its surrounding areas will also be removed, allowing for future taller developments in these areas.