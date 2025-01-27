Last maid involved in fight between domestic workers over TikTok videos fined

SINGAPORE: A fifth maid was fined S$1,000 (US$742) by a court over a fight among domestic workers near Paya Lebar MRT station, which went viral online.

Siti Rukayah Kusni, a 48-year-old Indonesian, pleaded guilty on Monday (Jan 27) to one count of affray for the fight between two rival groups of maids.

The first group comprised Sriani and Maesaroh, who pleaded guilty in August and September 2024, and were similarly fined S$1,000 each. Sriani lost her work permit after her conviction.

Siti is the last of the three women from the second group to plead guilty and be sentenced. The other two, Sulastri and Nita Widia Rahayu, were fined S$1,000 each in October 2024.