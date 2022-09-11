PCF aims to add about 2,500 pre-school places by end-2023

SINGAPORE: PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will aim to add about 2,500 more pre-school places by the end of next year, it said on Sunday (Sep 11).

PCF, a charitable foundation, provides pre-school services through PCF Sparkletots, which is the largest pre-school operator in Singapore. It has about 360 pre-schools that cater to more than 40,000 children.

In addition to the new spaces, PCF said more will be done to advance inclusive practices at PCF pre-schools to ensure children receive the same learning opportunities.

“By early 2023, 260 pre-schools will also be equipped with an inclusion coordinator among existing staff who will be trained to identify children with potential developmental needs and connect teachers and parents to the Inclusive Education Team to receive targeted assistance,” it said in a media release.

The foundation announced the move on Sunday during its Family Day event, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Transport Amy Khor.