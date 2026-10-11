PCF Sparkletots to double spending on staff development to S$20 million over 3 years
Teachers will have their administrative workload reduced and get a checklist for supporting children with diverse learning needs.
SINGAPORE: PCF Sparkletots, the country’s largest preschool operator, will double its spending on staff development to S$20 million (US$15.6 million) over the next three years.
It will also introduce an enhanced centralised model to reduce teachers’ administrative workload and give them a checklist for supporting children with diverse learning needs.
These were among five initiatives announced on Sunday (Oct 11) at a family day event at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, held to mark the 40th anniversary of the PAP Community Foundation.
The foundation runs about 350 Sparkletots preschools serving more than 40,000 children daily.
SUPPORTING TEACHERS
The S$20 million investment is double the amount spent over the previous three years and will support about 8,000 educators and 500 preschool leaders, PCF said in a press release.
It will fund three roadmaps covering professional development, leadership development and digital literacy. These aim to give staff greater clarity on their roles and career pathways, strengthen leadership skills and help them use technology meaningfully and responsibly.
The roadmaps will support courses, workshops and conferences, as well as workplace-based learning such as coaching and project-based learning, said Dr Honey Ng, director of inclusive education at PCF Sparkletots.
PCF said it will also improve mental support for staff through counselling, peer networks, supportive leadership and a "psychologically safe workplace culture".
Under the enhanced centralised model, parents with ad hoc requests, such as enquiries about buying school uniforms, can deal directly with designated personnel instead of teachers. This frees teachers to focus on teaching, PCF said.
Preschool centre principals, who typically coordinate grocery delivery schedules with the kitchen, can direct all scheduling matters to a designated person for more efficient coordination, it added.
Educators will separately receive a recommended checklist of classroom practices covering areas such as managing children’s behaviour and helping them regulate their emotions.
"These practical, everyday approaches can help educators understand children better, reduce dysregulated behaviours and support engagement," PCF said.
When applied consistently, the practices can contribute to calmer and more inclusive classrooms, it added. The checklist will also serve as a guide that teachers can revisit at their own pace.
PCF previously announced plans to offer three mother tongue languages – Chinese, Malay and Tamil – at all its preschools. On Sunday, it said the rollout will begin in January 2027 at preschools where there is demand.
EXPANDING ELDERCARE SERVICES
PCF, a charitable foundation established by the People's Action Party, also provides eldercare services through Sparkle Care.
Sparkle Care is expanding its network of eldercare centres towards a target of 25 by 2027. By the end of next year, the daily capacity of its senior care centres for rehabilitation and day care is expected to rise by 112 per cent, PCF said.
Its Active Ageing Centres will also serve an assigned population of more than 30,000 seniors.
As part of the expansion, Sparkle Care will open new senior care centres in Kaki Bukit and Teck Ghee, along with an Active Ageing Centre in Punggol.
It will also open its first Active Ageing Centre (Care) at Serangoon Polyclinic in the first half of 2027, in partnership with the Home Nursing Foundation. The centre, spanning more than 20,000 square feet, will offer seniors in the area greater access to care and wellness services, PCF said.