PDPC guidelines to be updated to 'align with new policy intent', after government said it plans to stop masking NRIC numbers

SINGAPORE: The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) advisory guidelines for National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers will be updated to align with the new policy intent.

The government said on early Saturday (Dec 14) that it intends to change the practice of masking NRIC numbers, after privacy concerns were raised over the new Bizfile portal showing people's details for free in its search results.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said that the government had planned to make this change "only after explaining the issue and preparing the ground".

PDPC has received questions and feedback from the public following the statements by MDDI on the appropriate use and misuse of NRIC numbers, the commission said on Saturday evening in response to CNA's query.



"We are sorry for the confusion caused to the public and will fully address the public’s concerns and questions as soon as possible," it added.



PDPC said that it recognises that its advisory guidelines for NRIC and national identification numbers need to be updated to be aligned with MDDI's statement.

However, it will "not be making any further changes until we have completed our consultations with industry and members of the public".

"The guidelines will then be updated to align with the new policy intent," it added.

A check by CNA on Sunday morning also showed an amendment on the commission's website, saying that while the current PDPC advisory guidelines for NRIC numbers "remain valid", they will be updated in light of MDDI's statement.