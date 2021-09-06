Peace Centre, Peace Mansion up for en bloc sale with S$650 million reserve price

SINGAPORE: Shopping mall Peace Centre and adjoining apartment complex Peace Mansion have been put up for collective sale at a reserve price of S$650 million, said sole marketing agent JLL on Monday (Sep 6).

More than 80 per cent of owners have consented to the sale, it added in the news release.

Built in around 1977, the mixed development property at 1 Sophia Road consists of 232 commercial units, 86 apartments and a 162-lot car park. This works out to a total of 319 strata lots in a 10-storey front podium block and a rear 32-storey tower.

"At the minimum price of $650 million, it reflects a unit land rate after including an estimated lease top-up premium, is approximately $1,443 psf per plot ratio, before factoring in bonus balcony plot ratio for the residential component,” said JLL Singapore executive director Tan Hong Boon.

The 76,617 sq ft site is zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 Master Plan, and has a verified gross plot ratio of 7.89.

It may be redeveloped up to a height of 55m Singapore height datum, with part of the site potentially up to 67m, JLL said.

“Based on a grant of outline planning permission from the URA in 2019, a developer may redevelop the site up to the existing gross floor area of approximately 604,578 sq ft for a mixed commercial and residential project with 60 per cent commercial gross floor area and 40 per cent residential gross floor area,” it added.

“This could yield about 362,747 sq ft of commercial space and some 241,831 sq ft of residential units - or about 240 units at an average size of 1,000 sq ft, subject to relevant authority’s approval.”

As it is a commercial site, the buyer will not have to pay Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty.

“An in-principal approval to renew the lease to a fresh 99-year term was previously obtained from the Singapore Land Authority in March 2019,” JLL added.

“There is also no requirement for a pre-application feasibility study for the site based on enquiry with the Land Transport Authority.”