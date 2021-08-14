15 people fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food from home-based bakery

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people have fallen ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food from home-based business The Peachy Sugarmaker, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Aug 13).

Nine of those affected were hospitalised, and are in stable condition.

The Peachy Sugarmaker is a home-based bakery that makes cakes, biscuits and pastries, according to its website.

The 15 people who fell ill had consumed items prepared by The Peachy Sugarmaker on Aug 5 and Aug 7.

In view of "suspected ongoing transmission" of gastroenteritis, the company has been prohibited from distributing and selling food from Friday until further notice, said MOH and SFA.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators, including home-based businesses, to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," they said in a statement.

Firm action will be taken against anyone who violates the Sale of Food Act or Environmental Public Health Act, they added.