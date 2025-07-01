Unfair to ban us from pedestrian-only paths, say cyclists as LTA starts enforcement on Jul 1

SINGAPORE: Some cyclists voiced concerns on the first day of a ban that prohibits them from riding on pedestrian-only lanes, saying the new rule was unfair.

Most of the 15 cyclists and pedestrians interviewed by CNA on Tuesday (Jul 1) said they were unaware of the penalties being enforced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) – where first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000 (about US$1,575) or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

With the ban, bicycles and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMD) such as kick-scooters are prohibited on lanes adjacent to cycling paths, which have been converted to pedestrian-only lanes.

Personal mobility aids such as mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs can still be used on pedestrian-only paths within speed limits.

LTA said the move is for the safety of more vulnerable pedestrians such as seniors and children. Pedestrians are technically allowed to walk on cycling paths, but they are encouraged to stick to pedestrian-only lanes.

Many of the cyclists approached, however, told CNA that the new rule was confusing and that enforcement should also apply to pedestrians who frequently walk on cycling lanes.

When CNA visited pedestrian-only paths in Ang Mo Kio, a few cyclists were still riding on pedestrian-only lanes and many pedestrians strayed onto the cycling path.

Mr Tan Kay Sing, 81, who cycles more than 20km daily, said: “If you don’t fine the pedestrians, they will walk onto the cycling lane, then where will the cyclists go?”

He also said the current system feels contradictory since cyclists often have to ride on walking paths to avoid pedestrians who are on the cycling paths.

Ms Gwendolyn Chow, 53, who cycles three times a week for leisure, had similar frustrations: “I have no problem keeping to the red (cycling) lane. But I think it's not fair that pedestrians, many of them, stray onto the cycling path.”

PMD rider Dayalan Sathasiyam, 47, told of having to keep a lookout for distracted pedestrians who do not watch their paths. “They always look at their phones, but they don’t know what is coming in front of them,” he said, adding that he almost hit a pedestrian once, but managed to brake in time as he was riding slowly.

A 28-year-old food delivery rider who identified himself only as Faikal said the ban was “ridiculous”. He had not heard about the new rules until Tuesday.

“Obviously, I will be careful now, don’t get fined,” he added.