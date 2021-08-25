Pedestrian dies, bus driver arrested in Ang Mo Kio accident

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old woman died on Wednesday (Aug 25), after being trapped under the rear wheel of a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at around 6.45am.

“A 46-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.”

They added that a 56-year-old bus driver was arrested for "careless driving causing death".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said officers extricated a person trapped under the rear wheel of a bus using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Investigations are ongoing.

In response to CNA's queries, SBS Transit's senior vice president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are deeply sorry that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the next-of-kin to offer our condolences and assistance."

"We will do our best to help and support them during this difficult time.

"Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in its investigations," said Ms Tan.