Singapore stands ready to 'robustly defend' sovereignty over Pedra Branca: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore stands ready to "robustly defend" its sovereignty over Pedra Branca, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said on Friday (Oct 14).

The comments came a day after Malaysia announced its intention to continue legal action in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the issue of sovereignty over the island.

"Singapore is unable to comment on Malaysia's latest intentions since no details have been shared," the spokesperson said.

"Singapore stands ready to robustly defend our sovereignty over Pedra Branca and will deal with whatever legal action Malaysia may pursue."

The spokesperson said that Singapore had noted Malaysia's press release on the matter, and revisited the details of the ICJ's 2008 ruling.

"In 2008, the Court awarded sovereignty over Pedra Branca to Singapore in the case concerning sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge," the spokesperson said.

"After the Court's decision, both Singapore and Malaysia publicly announced that they will accept and abide by the Court's decision which is final.

"In 2017, Malaysia instituted an application for revision and a request for interpretation of the Court's 2008 decision, which were subsequently withdrawn by Malaysia in 2018.

"Under the Statute of the Court, an application for revision cannot be made after the expiry of 10 years from the date of the Court’s 2008 judgment, that is, May 2018."