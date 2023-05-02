Penguins complete move to Bird Paradise; new habitat features southern lights, deeper tanks

SINGAPORE: The penguins from Jurong Bird Park have finally completed their move to Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

The 32 birds were among the last few to move over, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release on Tuesday (May 2).

The penguins were transported on Apr 28 to their new habitat, the Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove. They consist of four species: Gentoo, Humboldt, King and Northern Rockhopper.

“To ensure the penguins were fit for the move, the veterinary healthcare team conducted physical checks which included weighing each individual before they entered their customised transport crates,” said Mandai Wildlife Group.

The Humboldt, Gentoo and Northern Rockhopper penguins, which are smaller in size, were “gently cradled” by the keepers and placed in compartmentalised crates, while the larger King penguins were “ushered along” to enter their own crates.

"The crates were packed with ice at the bottom to keep them cool before they were loaded into a truck that maintained a temperature below 12 degrees Celsius, similar to their old penguin exhibit," said the group, adding that minimising temperature fluctuation prevents thermal stress and ensures a safe and smooth transition.