Don’t employ disabled people out of sympathy, says HR expert who promotes inclusive hiring

SINGAPORE: Employers who want to hire disabled people should not do so out of empathy or sympathy, said Ms Ho Geok Choo, CEO of human resources and training firm Human Capital Singapore.

“We want (firms) to be able to recognise these people for who they are and what they could contribute,” said Ms Ho, who champions inclusive hiring.

She noted that local firms need a lot of encouragement and possibly more exposure to people with disabilities to hire them. At the same time, “it takes two parties to tango”, she told CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

She also pointed out that when given employment opportunities, people with disabilities should deliver on time and produce quality work.

“As much as employers would like to give them a chance, PWDs (persons with disabilities) would have to really try and sell themselves because they believe in their own capability,” she added.

Ms Ho’s firm launched a programme called HR Power Bank in 2021 which supports the employment of persons with disabilities.

Her comments came as the government announced new recommendations under the Enabling Masterplan 2030, a national roadmap for the government and community to work together to support people with disabilities.

These include funding support for employers to implement inclusive hiring practices and gig jobs to help people with disabilities return to the workforce.