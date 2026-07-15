People with disabilities, caregivers call for better healthcare and job support as task force weighs recommendations

SINGAPORE: When Mr Phua Wee Seng's six-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, his family had just weeks to decide whether to proceed with a life-saving stem cell transplant.

The treatment would cost about S$400,000 (US$310,000). Even after government subsidies, the family was told to secure a S$100,000 financial pledge before the procedure could go ahead.

"I understand the part on sharing of risk,” Mr Phua told CNA.

“But to put a certain hard stop because there's a regulation requirement, and not understand the challenges of the family in terms of finances, and also the urgency of the matter to get the treatment ongoing … I think there needs to be greater empathy and understanding of (each) situation.”

For Mr Phua, the experience highlighted the financial uncertainty many families face while caring for a loved one with a disability.