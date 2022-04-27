People flock to Ramadan bazaars after absence of two years

SINGAPORE: Since he was a young boy, Khairul Kamarudin has been helping out at his parents’ stall Aliya’s Kitchen whenever they set up shop at a Ramadan bazaar.

That is until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to his routine when Ramadan bazaars were not allowed to operate.

When CNA visited his parents’ stall at BazaRia Marsiling bazaar near Woodlands MRT station on Tuesday (Apr 26) evening, the 30-year-old told CNA that it was “nice to see the patrons coming back”.

He missed interacting with people and now appreciates it when his former customers return to the stall.

“Because people haven’t been to a bazaar for two years, now (there are more) people of all races coming down to enjoy the event,” said Khairul, on one of the differences he has observed in the crowd after two years.

“People should go to any of the bazaars in Singapore, just to experience the cheerfulness, the excitement, the queues … Singaporeans love to queue right?”

Several metres away from his parents’ stall, the queue for Ramly burgers extended beyond the bazaar's covered areas and only grew longer throughout the evening.

Although stalls were not packed as tightly compared to pre-pandemic times - and there was more space to move around - the bazaar was still an assault on the senses.