'I always adopt a non-judgmental approach’: What it takes to work with youth sex offenders

SINGAPORE: She turned her office into a safe space for clients, but shame often remains the elephant in the room.

This shame can sometimes prevent her clients from opening up, said Dr Tan Ee Ee, a senior forensic psychologist who sees youths who have committed sexual offences.

Some of these crimes include underage sex and voyeurism, which John (not his real name) has just completed his probation order for.

The 16-year-old was in Primary 5 when he learnt about sex through lessons in school and by watching pornography.

He had “frequent sexual thoughts”, which led him to have sex with his then-girlfriend, who was underaged. He also took upskirt photos of girls in his school with his friends.

In a facilitated email interview with CNA, John shared that it was “very hard to truly accept” that he had offended.

“I felt upset with myself to know that I have let my family down because I committed an offence. A lot of thoughts ran through my mind about how my academics, relationships and reputation will change after I was caught,” he said.

“But the main thing that was going through my mind was trying to accept the fact that this is the consequence for what I did.

“It’s also hard for me to find self-worth as I had let my mistakes define who I am.”

Dr Tan, who is also deputy director of the Clinical and Forensic Psychology Service division within the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), said these youths “do feel quite a lot of shame in what they have done”.

“And that can impede their willingness, their readiness to come into treatment, because what is really required is for them to be able to share about some of the difficulties they’re facing,” she added.

“With all that shame, what it means is they try to distance themselves from talking about key issues.”

As a result, when these youths come into treatment, many tell Dr Tan that they are “okay already”, because they have been on probation and learnt their lesson.

Some also hold a “simplistic view” that their offence was caused by “one factor”, such as watching pornography, and that they will not offend again as long as they stop watching.

CURIOSITY TO TACKLE SHAME

But skirting around the key issues in treatment is not going to help, noted Dr Tan, who helps these youths understand that their offence may be due to “a combination of different factors”.

She is interested in understanding what drives and contributes to offending behaviours, and whether society can do something about it.

“I usually come from a perspective of curiosity ... I always adopt a non-judgmental approach. It’s the person that I'm working with; it's the behaviour that I'm trying to address. The behaviour doesn't equate to the person as a whole,” she said.

“They may have committed an offence and I don't condone the behaviour. But I think it's important that they are given a second chance. They have the capacity for change; there are strengths that we try to look into, to enhance, to ride on.”

Ultimately, Dr Tan believes “it doesn't help if you just lock the person away without rehabilitation”, as rehabilitation “contributes to maintaining and ensuring public safety”.

“It takes time to work on the relationship, to build the trust. I never take it for granted. The trust that the clients accord to me when they're willing to share ... that's really very humbling,” she said.