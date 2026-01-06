Jail for ex-People's Association employee who made false expense claims for bogus durian party, dragon boat event

SINGAPORE: A former deputy constituency director with the People's Association submitted false claims for expenditures to obtain S$14,750 (US$11,400) in funds, which he intended to use for gambling.

Soh Gim Loon, 40, was sentenced to 56 weeks’ jail on Tuesday (Jan 6) for his deception. He pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating the People's Association over a dragon boat event and a durian party.

Another two counts of cheating, involving events for Christmas and National Day, were considered for his sentencing. He has not made any restitution of the sums he cheated.

In an earlier statement to CNA, the People's Association said Soh had been dismissed after an internal disciplinary investigation.

Soh joined the People's Association in 2011 as a constituency management executive. He was promoted to constituency manager in 2017, and then to deputy constituency director in May 2024.

He had been a constituency manager at the time of the offences in 2023. In this role, he supported the operations of Tampines Changkat Community Club and worked with grassroots leaders.

He was also in charge of financial accounts and prepared submissions of claims for money to be reimbursed through a system.

He was allowed to claim up to S$6,000 for expenditures incurred during community events and gatherings organised by the People's Association. Soh decided to submit false claims "to get fast money for gambling", the prosecution said.

On Jul 9, 2023, he submitted a fake claim of S$5,950 for a dragon boat interest group, even though the event he stated did not occur.

As he did not have any receipt or proof of purchase, he filled in a declaration form stating that there was no official receipt. He indicated himself as the payee, and the sum was transferred to his bank account.

Three days later, he submitted another false claim of S$5,000 for a durian party that also did not take place.

He created a fake invoice to support his claim and again indicated himself as the payee. The money was later transferred to his bank account.

His offences were exposed during a routine audit check in January this year.

Soh was confronted over the false claims but denied the offences. He asked for time to find the receipts for the claims, but admitted to the false claims the next day.

The group constituency director at Tampines Group Representation Constituency then filed a police report on May 9, 2025.

The prosecution sought 14 to 18 months’ jail for Soh, saying that he had deceived a public body into disbursing a significant amount of public funds to him.

For cheating and inducing delivery of property, Soh could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.