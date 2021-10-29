People's Association to pilot resumption of some activities for fully vaccinated seniors

SINGAPORE: Fully vaccinated seniors aged 60 and above can look forward to the resumption of some classes and activities at 21 community clubs and integrated community hubs from Nov 1.

These include paper quilling, line dancing, chair yoga, qigong, Teochew opera, movies and guided tours.

It is part of a pilot by the People's Association (PA) to provide elderly residents with "a safe environment to stay healthy and active, and renew social bonds", said the agency in a media release on Friday (Oct 29).

Physical classes have been suspended amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with many of the PA's lifeskills and lifestyle courses moving online.

The PA noted, however, that this has impacted seniors’ daily lives, as some have found it difficult to be confined at home.

"Seniors have also shared with our staff and volunteers that it has become increasingly lonely to stay home. They hope that social activities can be resumed soon so that they can reconnect with their friends and maintain mental health and well-being," said the PA.

The list of programmes that will resume is non-exhaustive, said the PA.

"These classes and activities do not require the sharing of common equipment, thereby reducing the risk of transmitting the virus through common touchpoints," it added.

Seniors who have recovered from COVID-19 will also be allowed to participate in the programmes.