Ex-People's Association employee accused of submitting false event claims, including for a durian party

SINGAPORE: A former People's Association (PA) staff member was accused on Tuesday (Nov 25) of deceiving the statutory board into disbursing nearly S$15,000 (US$11,500) in event claims in 2023.

Soh Gim Loon, 40, was charged with four counts of cheating at the State Courts.

The Singaporean is said to have claimed expenses for two events that did not occur and allegedly submitted amounts that were higher than what was actually incurred for two other events.

Responding to CNA's queries, PA said that it dismissed Soh from service after an internal disciplinary investigation, and Soh admitted his misconduct. PA added it was unable to comment further as the matter was before the courts.

On Jul 9, 2023, Soh purportedly submitted claims of S$2,850 and S$5,950 for a National Day event and a dragon boat interest group activity respectively.

Charge sheets state that the actual expenses for the National Day event were lower, while the dragon boat activity did not occur.

On Jul 12, 2023, Soh allegedly submitted a claim of S$5,000 for a durian party which, according to a charge sheet, did not take place.

On Dec 15, 2023, he purportedly submitted a claim of S$950 for expenses incurred for a Christmas event, even though the actual amount was lower.

In total, Soh is said to have induced PA into delivering S$14,750.

Soh indicated in court that he will be pleading guilty. His hearing has been fixed for Jan 6.

If convicted of cheating and inducing the delivery of property, Soh may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.