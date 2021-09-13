PA to take 'all appropriate steps' to learn from AGO’s audit findings after lapses flagged: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: The People’s Association (PA) is committed to resolving and improving its governance and oversight processes, following lapses flagged by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) earlier this year, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in Parliament on Monday (Sep 13).

Mr Tong was responding to questions by Leader of the Opposition MP Pritam Singh (WP-Aljunied) as well as MP Sitoh Yih Pin (PAP-Potong Pasir) and MP Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast) on lapses and possible irregularities uncovered by the AGO in its audit of public agencies in Singapore for the year 2020/2021.

“As a steward of public funds, we know that there must be public confidence in the integrity of governance systems, and the PA takes the findings of the AGO very seriously,” said Mr Tong.

“This is underscored by how immediate steps were taken to review the observations, going beyond AGO’s findings, and subsequently the remedial steps ... The PA is committed to resolving and improving its governance and oversight processes and will take all the appropriate steps to learn from and improve on the AGO’s audit findings.”

Mr Tong highlighted a number of measures that PA has put into place, including the appointment of an external consultant from a “leading accounting” firm with a “broad mandate”.

The external consultant will examine the PA’s governance system and oversight functions in relation to contract management and operations of its development projects, said Mr Tong.

Among other things, the external consultant will conduct an audit and business process review on the contract management of development and facility management projects of PA in recent years.

“The external consultant will have a broad mandate to review. They will make practical recommendations to rectify control weaknesses or lapses noted, as well as identify areas of improvement in terms of efficiency, economy and effectiveness,” said Mr Tong.

“PA will take in these recommendations, improve processes where needed and implement better oversight,” he added.