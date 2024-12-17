Singapore’s Perennial the first foreign company to wholly own tertiary hospital in China

SINGAPORE: Real estate and healthcare firm Perennial Holdings has become the first foreign company to wholly own a private tertiary general hospital in China, after its hospital in Tianjin city was given approval by Chinese authorities.

In September, China announced that fully foreign-owned hospitals will be allowed to operate in several key cities, including Beijing and Tianjin.

Singapore-based Perennial said on Monday (Dec 16) that its Perennial General Hospital, a 500-bed tertiary multi-disciplined hospital, has successfully passed an inspection by Tianjin city’s Municipal Health Commission and will be commencing operations soon.

“We are excited to develop, own and operate China’s first wholly foreign-owned private tertiary general hospital, Perennial General Hospital Tianjin, following China’s recent move to open up its healthcare sector,” said Perennial CEO and executive chairman Pua Seck Guan.

“This being the first general hospital built and managed by Perennial Holdings further adds to the significance of this milestone.”

Perennial's key shareholders include Mr Kuok Khoon Hong of agribusiness group Wilmar and Mr Ron Sim, the founder of Osim International.

Located in Xiqing District, Perennial General Hospital was developed and equipped at a total investment cost of 1 billion yuan (US$137 million).

It features an asset-light co-medical space concept for doctors and medical groups called the Shared Medical Platform, where they focus on providing medical consultations and treatments without having to invest in medical facilities and services.

Doctors and medical groups can instead rely on the shared medical facilities and services provided and managed by Perennial Holdings, including advanced operating theatres, diagnostic imaging equipment and a clinical laboratory.