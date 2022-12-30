Manpower 'biggest challenge' for performing arts sector amid COVID-19 recovery

SINGAPORE: Performing arts groups are struggling to raise their curtains due to a shortage in backstage crew and performers.

The theatre and performance sectors have not been able to resume shows fully, even as other industries recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Gaurav Kripalani, artistic director of Singapore Repertory Theatre, said that manpower woes have been the "biggest challenge" in his industry, which depends heavily on the gig economy.

"Where we're facing the biggest challenge is (a lack of) production managers, stage managers, crew," he said.

"It's really (that) all the key people who make productions happen have gone to other industries or left our industry and haven't come back." Many of them went into the events sector, drawn by a salary increase of at least 30 per cent. This has emptied the Singapore Repertory Theatre of half its full-time positions.