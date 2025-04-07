Islamic association calls former NMP Calvin Cheng's comments on pro-Palestine activists 'deeply troubling'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) has expressed dismay over public comments made by former nominated member of parliament Calvin Cheng about a pro-Palestinian activist group in Singapore.

In an official statement posted on its Facebook page late on Sunday (Apr 6), Pergas said it "expresses deep consternation" about Mr Cheng's remarks, which it said "included inflammatory suggestions directed at members of the Muslim community in Singapore".

"His remarks, particularly the insinuation that certain individuals be sent to Gaza and not allowed to return, are deeply troubling and risk undermining the hard-earned social cohesion that defines our multiracial, multireligious society," said the association.

In his post on Mar 13, Mr Cheng criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.

“I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike,” he wrote in the post.

In its statement, Pergas said: "As a former public figure, Mr Cheng holds influence and reach. It is therefore disappointing that instead of fostering respectful discourse, he has chosen to ridicule and alienate fellow Singaporeans, many of whom are expressing empathy and solidarity in response to humanitarian suffering.

"These remarks - made in the public domain - can be interpreted as dehumanising, dismissive, and grossly insensitive, especially in light of ongoing global tragedies that continue to cause grief to communities around the world."

The association also called on the relevant authorities to "carry out what is necessary to protect our nation’s social fabric", saying that individuals who "incite hatred, sow discord, or make insensitive and harmful remarks must be held accountable".

In response to Pergas' statement, Mr Cheng said in a Facebook post on Monday that his remarks were "not directed at any group defined by race or religion".

"I neither mentioned race nor religion in my post ... I directed my remarks at a group of people which included non-Muslims," he said, adding that he understood the association's sentiments and hoped it would re-read his post in this context.

Mr Cheng added that he has commenced legal action against several people, including former opposition Singapore Democratic Party chairman Jufrie Mahmood and Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam, whom he said have defamed him.

Earlier, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, he noted that Mr Jufrie had lodged a police report accusing him of Islamophobia, and that Mr Jeyaretnam, activist Martyn See, alternative news platform The Online Citizen, and one Mohamed Khair had expressed or republished similar views.

In that post, he also addressed the allegation that he had called for all pro-Palestinian activists to be sent to Gaza, saying that his comments were in response to the "disruptive actions of a specific group of three activists" and noting that one of them was a Chinese man.

"I expressed frustration - like many others - and used sarcasm to criticise them. I did not generalise these remarks to all activists, nor did I mention race or religion.

"I believe deeply in the justness of helping Palestinians suffering in the current conflict, and support humanitarian efforts. But activism should be expressed constructively, without disrupting vital community processes such as (Meet-The-People Sessions) where residents seek urgent help," he wrote.