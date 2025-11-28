Permanent employment at record high; labour force participation rate falls for 4th straight year: MOM

The share of permanent employment work increased across most industries, including growth sectors like professional services, health and social services, and information and communications.

However, the proportion of residents participating in the labour force fell for a fourth straight year to 67.9 per cent, down from 68.2 per cent in 2024.

Singapore's labour force participation rate was generally on the rise from 1998, and started declining in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOM said the contraction is due to Singapore's ageing population, noting that the trend reflects older workers retiring and ageing out of the labour force.

The labour force comprises citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above who are either working or looking for a job.

The participation rate is expected to continue declining until population ageing stabilises, said Mr Ang Boon Heng, director of the manpower research and statistics department.

MOM's data showed there were about 1.16 million people outside the labour force this year, 20,000 more than in 2024.

The change is primarily due to retirement, with 30.1 per cent of those not working and not looking for a job citing it as a reason.

This trend is also expected to continue as baby boomers continue to retire, the report said.

More people were also not working due to family responsibilities and housework, with 22 per cent and 15.8 per cent citing these reasons respectively.