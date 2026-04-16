Home Affairs Ministry to get new permanent secretary, NEA CEO to step down

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will get a new permanent secretary, Mr Tan Chye Hee, on Jun 1, following the retirement of Mr Pang Kin Keong.

CEO of the National Environment Agency (NEA), Mr Wong Kang Jet, has also been appointed Second Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs. He will relinquish his position at NEA.

Mr Wong, 46, will concurrently be Second Permanent Secretary (Information) in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), as well as Second Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) in the Prime Minister’s Office from Jun 1.

PERMANENT SECRETARY (HOME AFFAIRS)

Announcing the changes on Thursday (Apr 16), the Public Service Division (PSD) said the incoming Home Affairs permanent secretary, Mr Tan, will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Information and Development) at MDDI from Jun 1.

Mr Tan, 52, was appointed to the administrative service in 2001. He has held various appointments in the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the Ministry of Trade and Industry and MHA, before his appointment as deputy commissioner for investigations and intelligence at SPF in 2015, and as director of the Internal Security Department at MHA in 2020.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) and Permanent Secretary (Information and Development) at MDDI in October last year.

The current Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Pang, is retiring after 35 years in the public service.

Mr Pang, 59, has served in various roles, including as Principal Private Secretary to then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, director of the Internal Security Department and director in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He was also Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, where his work included the planning of Changi Airport Terminal 5 and Tuas Port.

As Permanent Secretary of MHA, Mr Pang led the ministry's efforts to deal with new security threats such as foreign interference and scams. He also oversaw the implementation of new immigration clearance methods at Singapore's checkpoints.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Pang played a pivotal leadership role as chairman of the Homefront Crisis Executive Group that guided and coordinated a coherent and effective whole-of-government response to the pandemic," said PSD, noting that Mr Pang was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2024.