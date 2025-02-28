MND Permanent Secretary Ow Foong Pheng to retire after 38 years in public service

SINGAPORE: Mrs Ow Foong Pheng, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will retire on Apr 1 after 38 years in the public service.

Mr Loh Ngai Seng, Permanent Secretary (designate) at MND, will be appointed to the role on the same day, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement on Friday (Feb 28).

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing expressed his gratitude to Mrs Ow for her leadership and many years of dedicated service.

“Her contributions to the Public Service and to Singapore have been significant and impactful,” he said.

Mrs Ow, 61, started her career in the Public Service in 1986 and served in various appointments.

In 2001, she was appointed deputy secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and subsequently deputy secretary in the Ministry of Manpower in 2004.

As secretary to the ministerial committee and executive group on severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, Mrs Ow was instrumental in identifying and plugging policy gaps and pulling together the people and resources to overcome SARS, said PSD.

Her other roles include chief executive officer of Jurong Town Corporation, Second Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry) and Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry).

Mrs Ow was appointed Permanent Secretary (National Development) in 2016.

“She spearheaded initiatives to provide affordable and quality public housing, including the launch of the Family Care scheme and Community Care apartments, the introduction of a new classification framework for HDB flats and the priority allocation of Build-To-Order flats,” said PSD.

“Mrs Ow oversaw the Long-Term Plan Review to steward the physical development of Singapore over the next 50 years, and led the Ministry of National Development’s contribution to the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which sets out Singapore’s agenda on sustainable development.”

In recognition of her contributions to the Public Service, Mrs Ow was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2023.

Her successor, Mr Loh, served in various capacities in the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs before his appointment as deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Education in 2008.

The 53-year-old was appointed Director of the Internal Security Department, Ministry of Home Affairs in 2010 and as Second Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs) in 2016. He was appointed as Permanent Secretary (Transport) in 2017.

In December 2024, he was appointed as Permanent Secretary (National Development) (designate).