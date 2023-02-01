Pet supplies e-retailer Perromart apologises for order delays; 14 complaints lodged with CASE

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s consumer watchdog has received more than a dozen complaints against popular pet suppliers e-retailer Perromart in the past month, with customers taking to social media to air their grievances over delayed or unfulfilled orders.

Mr Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), told CNA on Tuesday (Jan 31) that it has received 14 consumer complaints against Perromart since the beginning of the year. No complaints were lodged in December.

Mr Yong said that customers generally complained about not getting their orders within the stipulated delivery timeframe after placing their orders through the website, which promises delivery within four to six working days.

“When consumers attempted to contact Perromart through their hotline or email, there was no response,” he added.

On Monday evening, Perromart - which brands itself as Singapore's largest online pet store - wrote on its Facebook and Instagram pages that it has been “facing some supply chain disruptions that led to the late processing of orders”.

It also apologised for the delay in fulfilling orders and its “customer service response”, adding that customers should expect a reply or resolution “in the upcoming working days while we work through the surge”.

Perromart did not respond to CNA’s email queries sent on Monday afternoon.