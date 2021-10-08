A person behind the statistics: Family of Singapore’s 62nd COVID-19 fatality tells his story

SINGAPORE: For most of the population, he was only known as a case number.

And when he died late in the afternoon of Sep 19, he became a statistic: Singapore’s 62nd COVID-19 fatality.

But behind the numbers, was a caring and generous man who took great pride in his home-grown flowers and loved old Chinese music, according to his nephew, who only wanted to be known as Calvin.

“Sometimes when I had to work overtime, Er Bo (mandarin for second uncle) would cut fruits and even serve them to me,” said the 36-year-old.

“He was unmarried and didn’t have any children, so I think in some ways, my brother and I were like his children.”

A sales and operations manager at a jewellery shop in Joo Chiat for more than 20 years, his uncle, who went by the name Roger, had also been well-liked by his colleagues and customers.

“When I told them about his passing, a lot of his colleagues and even his regular customers, told me how much they missed him, and said he had been very thoughtful and friendly,” said Calvin.

“At home, he was always the most talkative one, always chatting with my parents about day-to-day things like groceries or what's happening in the news,” he said.

“WE GOT VERY UNLUCKY”

Roger’s death came as a huge shock to the family, with the 72-year-old only testing positive for the virus three days before, on Sep 16.

Up until the day before he died, Roger had still been sending them pictures taken from his hospital bed, and telling his family how impressed he was with the food and his room, said Calvin.