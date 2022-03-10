Person dead after fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

SINGAPORE: One of the family members who lived in a New Upper Changi Road flat where a fire broke out on Wednesday (Mar 9) has died, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday.

A family of nine lived in the fourth-storey flat, said Mr Heng, who is also Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC.

The family has since been given a temporary space to stay, he said.

"I visited the family today, and was saddened to hear that one of the family members had passed on in the hospital. My sincere condolences for their loss," said Mr Heng.

Three people were found unconscious in the flat after a "raging" fire on Wednesday afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

One of the occupants, who had self-evacuated with a baby, informed the firefighters that there were still people in the burning unit. Three unconscious people from a room were rescued from the burning flat.

A woman from a neighbouring unit also suffered burn injuries on her shoulder while self-evacuating.

A total of four people were taken to Changi General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate the cause of the fire was of electrical origin from a personal mobility device (PMD) that was charging in the living room at the time of the incident, said SCDF on Wednesday.

There were also two power assisted bicycles - one in the unit and another outside.