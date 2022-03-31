In-person visits to all hospital wards, care homes to resume on Apr 4

SINGAPORE: In-person visits to hospitals and residential care homes are set to resume on Monday (Apr 4) after they were suspended for more than two months amid the Omicron COVID-19 wave.

Such visits were suspended on Jan 24 for an initial four weeks to protect patients and healthcare workers as COVID-19 cases spiked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The suspension was extended again in February until Mar 20, and then further extended until Apr 3.

MOH said on Thursday that the daily number of local COVID-19 cases has since fallen, and that the situation in hospitals and care homes is “starting to improve”.

In-person visits are only allowed for people who are fully vaccinated.

“As a concession, we will allow visits for individuals (ie patients, residents and visitors) who are medically ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” said MOH.

“Under exceptional circumstances, hospitals and Homes may also exercise flexibility in their visitor policies on a case-by-case basis.”

Those who are not fully vaccinated are allowed under “exceptional cases” to visit hospitals and care homes. They have to show a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result within the last 24 hours of each visit.

This ART must be administered or supervised by MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers, including those taken at combined test centres or quick test centres.

Fully vaccinated or medically ineligible visitors are highly encouraged to perform a self-test prior to visiting their loved ones at the hospital, said MOH.