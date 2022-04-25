In-person visits to hospitals, residential care homes allowed for all from Apr 26, regardless of vaccination status

SINGAPORE: In-person visits to hospitals and residential care homes will be allowed for all individuals regardless of vaccination status from Tuesday (Apr 26).

Announcing the move on Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there would also be adjustments to the safe management measures for such visits.

This comes as a wide range of other COVID-19 measures are also being eased on Tuesday.

These include the lifting of group size limits and safe distancing requirements, as well as the relaxation of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures in most settings.

MOH had earlier announced the resumption of in-person visits to hospitals and homes from Apr 4 for fully-vaccinated individuals as well as those medically ineligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Noting that such places are settings with vulnerable individuals who need to be protected from infection, the ministry said hospitals and homes may continue to have certain safe management measures in place.

These include requiring the pre-registration of visitors for patients in hospitals, as well as allowing only two visitors at the bedside each time to avoid crowding in the wards and homes.

"As part of social responsibility, all visitors are encouraged to administer a COVID-19 self-test prior to visiting their loved ones at the hospital or home," MOH said.