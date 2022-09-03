AVS seeking views on feline welfare framework, including pet cat ownership in HDB flats

SINGAPORE: The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is seeking public feedback on its proposed framework to improve the management and welfare of cats, including possibly allowing pet cats in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

In a press release on Saturday (Sep 3), AVS said that the framework aims to safeguard public health, and better protect the health and welfare of Singapore’s pet and community cats.

The public consultation will run for six months, from September 2022 to March 2023.

This includes a two-month online survey for the public, which is currently available on AVS’ website until Nov 2.

AVS said it will reach out to key stakeholders, including animal welfare groups, veterinarians, community cat caregivers, cat-owning and non-cat-owning residents, and representatives of pet businesses.

The agency aims to share the findings of the public consultation exercise and its revised recommendations in 2023.

PET CATS IN HDB FLATS

Members of the public can share their views on the three strategies within the framework.

The first proposal is to expand the existing pet dog licensing and microchipping scheme to include pet cats.

In addition to improving the traceability of the felines, AVS said microchipping would also allow cat owners to be held accountable for the responsible keeping of their pets. This would mitigate potential issues such as abandonment and associated cat-related feedback.

Microchipping would also allow AVS to trace a pet diagnosed with an infectious disease, helping the agency to react better in the event of a disease outbreak.