Over 24,000 pet cats licensed since start of scheme, authorities to ramp up free microchipping services
SINGAPORE: More than 24,000 pet cats have been licensed since new requirements kicked in on Sep 1, 2024, with a two-year transition period for owners to adjust to the changes.
Cat owners must license and microchip their pets by Aug 31, 2026.
First-time cat licence applicants are required to complete an online pet ownership course.
“As part of the cat-keeping rules, owners will need to ensure that their cats are kept in a safe environment and take reasonable steps to protect their cats from hazards, such as installing mesh or grilles to prevent the cats from roaming freely or falling from height,” the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Saturday (Feb 8).
“AVS encourages cat owners to license their pet cats early for traceability and to safeguard animal health and welfare.”
Under the cat management framework that was rolled out last September, up to two cats are allowed in HDB flats.
The limit for private residences is up to three cats or dogs, or a combination of both.
Those with more cats than the limits are allowed to keep all their pet cats owned before Sep 1, 2024, if they license the animals within the transition period.
Licensing will be free during the two-year transition period.
What you need to know about licensing your pet cat
Cat owners are required to apply for a licence for their pet cats via AVS’ Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS).
To apply for a licence, pet cats must first be microchipped by a licensed veterinarian. AVS also organises free microchipping drives to support cat owners in this effort.
All first-time cat licence applicants will need to complete a one-time online pet ownership course on basic pet care skills and responsible pet ownership. The course is free.
There is an online resource for owners who want to get more information on caring for their pets.
Pet owners have been given a two-year transition period - until Aug 31, 2026 – to license their cats.
One-time licences with a lifetime validity will be issued for sterilised cats, while licences covering the transition period will be issued for unsterilised cats.
FREE MICROCHIPPING SERVICES
AVS said that in 2024, it microchipped a total of 2,780 pet cats at 11 pet-related and animal welfare group events.
To meet the demand for free microchipping services, the agency will be rolling out over 30 microchipping drives this year at places such as schools, community centres, some vet clinics and community events.
Cat owners can register for microchipping slots at this website. Registration slots for the month open at 12pm on the first day of the preceding month.
AVS also gave an update on the pet cat sterilisation support programme, which was launched last September to provide free sterilisation and microchipping for pet cats in lower-income households.
More than 200 pet cats have been sterilised and microchipped under this programme, which is meant to stem any unintended breeding of pet cats from households that are unable to afford sterilisation.
“This is in addition to over 270 pet cats that were sterilised and microchipped during the pilot Pet Cat Sterilisation Days conducted in November 2023, February 2024 and May 2024,” said AVS.
The agency added that it is working with HDB and animal welfare groups to develop guidelines for cat fosterers, who should, in the meantime, license all existing fostered cats.
“The licences can be transferred to adopters when the cats are rehomed,” AVS said.