Most people agree pet cats should be licensed, allowed in HDB flats: AVS survey

SINGAPORE: More than 80 per cent of people who gave their views in a survey by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) agreed that pet cats should be microchipped and licensed – a practice that is in place for pet dogs.

Most respondents also support allowing cats to be kept as pets in Housing Board (HDB) flats, with about nine in 10 saying they agree cats are suitable to be kept as pets.

A ban on cats as pets in HDB flats has been in place since 1989, although the agency told CNA in September 2022 that it will reconsider the issue, taking into account feedback from AVS’ public consultation.

Findings from the public consultation, which ran from September to November 2022, were released on Saturday (Mar 6).

AVS said the survey garnered more than 30,000 responses from a diverse range of stakeholders.

“It showed that overall, the respondents were strongly supportive of the proposed approach to cat management,” said AVS.