Pet groomer fined S$10,000 over death of dog she left unattended on grooming table

SINGAPORE: A pet groomer was fined S$10,000 (US$7,400) on Tuesday (Apr 8) over the death of a dog she left unattended on a grooming table in July last year.

Vanessa Chiu Yan Er, 29, failed to secure a corgi with a double-arm lock, resulting in the dog slipping off the grooming table and hanging by its neck from its leash.

The dog, named Fendi, eventually died and the case sparked outrage online after a video of the incident was circulated.

Chiu previously pleaded guilty to one count under the Animals and Birds Act for omitting to do an act, which caused unnecessary pain and suffering to Fendi, while carrying on an animal-related business.

The court heard previously that on Jul 24, 2024, Chiu had been grooming Fendi at her home-based pet grooming salon, SG Pawkins, in Serangoon Central.

At about 1pm, Chiu cleaned the area up before leaving on a lunch break with her fiance and an employee.

The trio went to a coffee shop for lunch, leaving the dogs in the salon unsupervised for 45 minutes.

Fendi was secured with a short leash instead of a double-arm lock.

According to the prosecution, the usual practice is to leave a dog on the floor if unattended. However, if it has to be left on a table, the dog should be secured.

At 1.45pm, the dogs started to bark excitedly. Fendi later fell off the table and was hanged by the neck until it died.

When Chiu’s employee returned, she found the dog motionless and called for help.

Chiu checked for a pulse and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She rushed Fendi to a veterinary emergency clinic with her fiance, but the dog was unresponsive and had no heartbeat.

For the offence, Chiu could have been fined up to S$40,000, or jailed up to two years, or both, on a first offence.