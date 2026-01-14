MND to consider requiring CCTV at pet grooming businesses in ongoing law review
The government is reviewing the Animal and Birds Act.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of National Development (MND) will consider requiring pet grooming businesses to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their premises as part of an ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Wednesday (Jan 14).
He was responding to two parliamentary questions on enforcement against errant pet businesses that were raised by MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast).
The questions came after the National Parks Board (NParks) last November launched a probe into an incident involving a pet groomer along Tanjong Katong Road. A dog died at the pet grooming facility after allegedly being left unattended.
Mr Tan said NParks investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm to pets caused by groomers over the past three years.
Under the ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act, MND will also review the regulatory regime for pet sector activities, including pet grooming businesses.
The review is part of efforts to strengthen safeguards on public health and safety, as well as animal health and welfare. It covers a review of the penalty framework to ensure that it remains effective in deterring acts of animal cruelty and abuse.
"We will consider whether to include requirements for CCTV recordings when we amend the legislation," said Mr Tan.
People who work in animal-related businesses, including pet groomers, are entrusted with the care of their clients' animals and are expected to uphold high standards of animal welfare, he added.
"Hence, these individuals face higher maximum penalties under the Animals and Birds Act for animal cruelty and welfare offences compared to other members of the public," he said.
Mr Tan said failure to meet minimum standards in the Code of Animal Welfare may be used as evidence for enforcement action.
"Upon conviction for an animal welfare offence, the court may also issue a disqualification order to an individual to disqualify them from owning an animal or running an animal-related business for up to 12 months," he added.
