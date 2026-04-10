Pet grooming association working on clearer standards, certification framework by mid-2026

SINGAPORE: Pet grooming firm The Pets Workshop has put in place safety measures such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and on-the-job training – but challenges remain.

Some “pawrents” may withhold information about their pets’ underlying conditions for fear of being turned away, increasing the risk of accidents during grooming, said stylist and instructor Mark McAlister.

Having clearer industry guidelines could help build trust between groomers and pet owners, he added.

“So long as there is that baseline there, hopefully then pet parents will be more trusting of whatever the situation or sort of style of groom is being done,” he pointed out.

“I think if they are more trusting, then it should help us … If there's any requirements for (pet owners) to be more forthcoming about certain things, then it may also help us as well.”

This comes as the authorities are reviewing the regulatory regime for pet sector activities, including pet grooming businesses, under an ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act.

Concerns over safety have grown following recent high-profile incidents of pets dying at grooming salons. Over the past three years, the National Parks Board (NParks) investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm to pets caused by groomers.

As part of efforts to strengthen animal welfare, authorities are also exploring mandating CCTV cameras in pet grooming premises.