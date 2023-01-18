Pet shops, animal groups work to prevent abandonment cases ahead of Year of the Rabbit

PET SHOPS PLAY THEIR PART

Some pet shops too, have taken measures to reduce impulse buying and the chances of pet abandonment further down the line.

One shop, Little Heroes, has even gone to the extent of removing rabbits from their offerings this year.

Ms Eliza Lim, co-founder of Little Heroes, said it was a “very difficult decision”.

“Part of our core business has always been to educate and screen, so owners will know the responsibility that it entails, how much time they have to allocate to caring for their pets,” she said.

The measures the shop has taken reflect the pet industry’s efforts to champion responsible pet ownership.

Some places let people experience interacting with rabbits, without the responsibility of caring for them.

At the Singapore Zoo, visitors can get up close and personal with its 12 furry residents at its Buddy Barn exhibit.