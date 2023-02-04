IN FOCUS: How pet shops in Johor offer to smuggle animals into Singapore

AGENTS "WILL TAKE ALL THE BLAME"

CNA was told by the shops that after the initial payment is made for the animal, pet shops could then arrange for a courier if customers did not want to go through the official import channels.

The cost, for which an upfront payment would be needed, is high.

Puppies and kittens as young as four weeks old typically cost a few hundred Singapore dollars in Malaysia. The pet shops quoted prices ranging from S$1,200 to S$2,300 per animal for an illicit delivery. They all quoted prices for delivery in Singapore dollars.

When asked why the delivery was so pricey, some shops said that the amount was pegged to the high level of risk for smugglers.

"It is a big risk because if they get caught, they will take all the blame. If he has to serve jail time, he will take all the responsibility," one pet shop employee said.

"There's no choice, the agents gamble with their lives. If you want to import it the proper way, it will cost a few thousand. There's the injections, the reports and quarantine. If you want we can arrange for this but it will be very expensive. Smuggling is definitely cheaper," he said.

Running through the process of obtaining a dog, the man said the buyer would have to place a deposit after the order for the animal is placed.

"When the dog reaches Malaysia, full payment must be given ... within three days before it enters Singapore, the courier fee must be paid in full. Then we will send it across."

In the event that the smuggler is caught at the border, the money paid will be irrecoverable, but the pet shop would send another dog for an additional delivery fee, he added.

If the smuggler is apprehended, they would have to produce documentation to prove to the store and the customer that it happened; if not, they are cheating you, he advised.

If the worker gets caught, it is not just the cost of the pet that he has to bear, the man said.

"If he has one dog, he will be fined S$10,000. If he has 10 dogs, I will have to pay a fine of S$100,000. And my worker will be banned from entering Singapore," he added, referring to the penalties for smuggling pets into Singapore.

Under Singapore's Animals and Birds Act, first-time offenders caught importing any animal or bird without a licence could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

All pet shops approached said that the transportation fees go entirely to the smuggler, who are mostly external agents not employed by the store.

Another pet shop that had kittens and puppies on offer required upfront payment for both the animal and a flat S$1,500 courier fee. The store attendant added a disclaimer.

"This is a risk. Because we sell and you want to buy, so we find a person to send the pet over. But of course the courier does not want to be caught right? But if an accident happens then nothing can be done. It's an accident. There's no guarantee," the woman said.