No fire, just water: New pet cremation service is first to use aquamation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: What if your fur kid – or even yourself – could be cremated not by fire, but by water?

This was a question Mr Yang Loo posed to those around him a few years ago. As a dog owner and animal lover, he knew how hard it was to lose a pet, and wanted to give the “depressing” funeral process a more modern and greener approach.

When a friend told him about aquamation — using water rather than fire — he decided to be the first to bring it to Singapore. With pet ownership in Singapore on a steady increase in recent years, the opportunity was there for the taking.

It took Mr Loo and his business partners three years to secure a space at Toh Guan Centre in the Jurong East area and get the relevant permits from the authorities.

Last month, The Green Mortician officially opened its doors to customers. It has cremated more than 20 pets so far, ranging from dogs and cats to smaller creatures like birds and hamsters.

It remains the only pet cremation service in Singapore to offer aquamation, and the only one located in an industrial building rather than traditional farmlands in areas like Sungei Tengah or Seletar.

Mr Loo, 28, and one of his business partners, Mr Joe Kam, spoke to CNA in early April about the challenges in setting up their business, how they use aquamation, and their hopes to eventually use the technology to cremate human bodies.

CNA also took a look at what happened when aquamation was used on their client’s 11-year-old poodle.