Man to be charged for causing death of petrol station attendant, driving deregistered car

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man will be charged with various offences on Saturday (Aug 8) after he allegedly drove a deregistered car without a licence and caused the death of a petrol station attendant.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the man drove a car to a petrol station at Upper Changi Road North at about 3.55am.

"While a 69-year-old male pump attendant was about to refuel the vehicle, the man got back into the car and reversed abruptly,” said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday.

The driver’s side car door was open and it struck the attendant, causing him to fall and hit his head. The man was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he died on Friday, said the police.

The driver abandoned his vehicle and fled with a female passenger.

They were arrested on Thursday after the authorities identified them through ground enquiries as well as with the aid of police camera and CCTV footage.

“The man was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, driving under the influence of drugs and suspected drug-related offences,” said SPF.

“The 22-year-old female passenger was also arrested on the suspicion of consuming a controlled drug and abetting the driver in the traffic-related offences.”

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and investigations against the woman are ongoing, added the police.

During preliminary investigations, the authorities discovered that the car was a deregistered vehicle and the man did not possess a valid driving licence. The car has been seized by the traffic police.

The man will be charged on Saturday with the following offences:

Driving without due care and attention causing death

Driving under the influence of a drug

Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence

Using a vehicle without insurance coverage

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a vehicle without a vehicle licence

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to render assistance after an accident

The police said deregistered vehicles pose serious dangers to all road users as they lack insurance coverage and may not meet safety standards.

"When operated by unlicensed or underaged drivers, these risks are magnified considerably. The traffic police urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers," said SPF.