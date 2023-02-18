Pet abandonment cases in Singapore soar; inflation driving up cost of care

SINGAPORE: Pet abandonment cases have soared as inflation drives up costs of caring for them, while some people who got their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic also began returning to the office.

These new developments have cropped up alongside the “usual” reasons why pets such as cats, dogs and rabbits have been discarded by their owners, animal welfare groups told CNA.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said it investigated 310 cases of pets being abandoned last year. This was up from 225 in 2021, 251 in 2020 and 230 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) receives between 50 and 60 suspected cases of abandoned pets each year. The number has stayed consistent over the years, said its executive director Aarthi Sankar.

However, abandoned pets can be challenging to identify, she added. In many cases, the group was alerted to animals that were not microchipped or registered.

“As there are currently no regulations requiring cats to be registered, it is even harder to identify whether a cat has been abandoned,” Ms Sankar said.

“Often, our officers cannot clearly ascertain if a rescue animal is from the community or an abandoned pet. It is thus likely that abandonment rates are higher than reported.”

But in one case last month, it was as clear as day – a woman was caught on CCTV abandoning her cat in a cage outside SPCA’s premises.

SPCA said they would take “the necessary enforcement actions with the support of the authorities” after CCTV footage captured the offender’s car plate number.