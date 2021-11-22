NParks introduces guidelines for antibiotics use in pets to fight antimicrobial resistance

SINGAPORE: Vets in Singapore will now have a set of guidelines to follow when prescribing antibiotics to pet animals here, developed by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, and the Singapore Veterinary Association.

The recommendations, drawn up in consultation with the veterinary community in Singapore, will guide local vets on good prescribing practices on antibiotics, AVS said.

Dr Kelvin Lim, director of veterinary health management at AVS, said that antimicrobial resistance is an ongoing "silent epidemic" which is a major threat to people, animals and the environment.

When microorganisms develop resistant to antibiotics, drugs that were previously effective for treatment lose their potency.

Although such resistance does occur naturally, the excessive or inappropriate use of antibiotics can accelerate the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance.

With the guidelines AVS hopes to slow the development of antimicrobial resistance.

"We recognise that there is more human-animal interaction and pets (are) ... a growing industry and (they are) a big part of our families," said Dr Lim.