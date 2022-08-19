Logo
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to make state visit to Singapore next month
Singapore

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Jul 25, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Jam Sta Rosa, Pool)

19 Aug 2022 07:31PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 07:31PM)
SINGAPORE: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will make a state visit to Singapore from Sep 6 to Sep 7, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Aug 19).

He will make the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Halimah Yacob, an MFA spokesperson said in response to media queries.

“We look forward to welcoming President Marcos to Singapore," the spokesperson added.

Mr Marcos, also known by his nickname “Bongbong”, won the presidential election in May and took office on Jun 30, succeeding Mr Rodrigo Duterte.

In her letter in May congratulating Mr Marcos on his election win, Madam Halimah also invited him to visit Singapore.

“Singapore and the Philippines share a warm and longstanding relationship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation and robust people-to-people ties,” she wrote in the letter dated May 14.

“I recall fondly the warm and gracious hospitality extended to me by the Filipino people during my state visit to the Philippines in September 2019. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the friendship between our two countries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to make a state visit to Singapore. I wish you every success in steering the Philippines to greater heights.”

Source: CNA/kg(mi)

MFA Philippines Ferdinand Marcos

