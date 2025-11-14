Singapore leaders send condolences over Philippine typhoons
Singapore stands ready to assist in relief efforts following Typhoons Fung-wong and Kalmaegi, which have caused widespread devastation in the Philippines.
SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have expressed their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr after back-to-back typhoons left a trail of death and destruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Nov 14).
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Super Typhoon Uwan, made landfall in the Philippines last Sunday evening, killing at least 27 people.
It came just days after the country was hit by Typhoon Kalmaegi, known locally as Typhoon Tino, killed at least 232 people.
Writing on behalf of the people of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam expressed his deepest condolences for the loss of lives and widespread damage wrought by the two typhoons.
“Singapore stands in solidarity with the Philippines during this difficult time,” he said in a letter dated Wednesday.
“I am certain that under your leadership and with the resilience of your people, the Philippines will overcome this adversity and emerge stronger.”
Mr Tharman added that Singapore stands ready to assist in relief efforts.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan, coming in the wake of other recent natural disasters that have hit the Philippines.
Both typhoons came just over a month after the Philippines was struck by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more.
The shallow quake was off the central island of Cebu, damaging power lines, bridges and multiple buildings, and was the country's deadliest since at least 2013.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, those who have been injured, and all the communities facing the immense task of recovery,” said Mr Wong in a letter dated Thursday.
“I am confident that under your leadership, the Philippine people will overcome this difficult period with strength and fortitude.”
“Please do not hesitate to let me know how we can contribute,” said Mr Wong, adding that Singapore is ready to provide assistance to the Philippines.
There are currently no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the typhoons, but MFA said it is closely monitoring the situation.
The ministry has also reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected areas to render any necessary consular assistance.
“Singaporeans in the affected area are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities,” it added.
Those who are in or travelling to the Philippines are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.
Singaporeans in the Philippines who need consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or call the MFA Duty Office's 24-hour hotline at either 6379 8800 or 6379 8855.